DNA: 'Khand-Khand' politics on 'Akhand Flame'!, Why the question on 'Flame' of martyrdom?

India's new National War Memorial, where the names of 25 thousand martyr soldiers of the country are inscribed, today Amar Jawan Jyoti was merged in the torch of this War Memorial. Earlier, the Amar Jawan Jyoti was lit at India Gate, which actually reminds us not of our freedom but of slavery. And now the time has come for the people of India to come out of the shadow of their slavery and write their own heroic story in their own language.