DNA: Know how the Emergency imposed in 1975 looked like

On June 25, 1975, former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi had imposed the 'Emergency' and so began what has been called the black chapters of India's history. It was during this period that people had literally lost their independence. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we tell you how the Emergency imposed in 1975 looked like.