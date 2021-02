DNA: Know why guidelines for social media companies and OTT platforms are necessary

The Centre has announced new rules for digital content, social media companies and OTT platforms. Some of the new changes include strict oversight mechanism involving several ministries. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you an analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we tell you why guidelines for social media companies and OTT platforms are necessary.