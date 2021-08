DNA: Kolkata Chaiwala Paltan Nag isn't a lip-syncing fake singer of reality show

Social media is such a power that the world can know your unique talent. The name of a 56-year-old chaiwala Paltan Nag has been added to the list of unique talents, who run a roadside tea stall in Kolkata's Beniatola Lane. But there are few 'fake singers', who don't sing but just sync lip with lyrics.