NewsVideos

DNA: Lance Naik Manju's historic jump from 10,000 feet

|Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 10:50 PM IST
Manju, posted as Lance Naik in the Indian Army, jumped from a height of 10 thousand feet. With this, she became the first woman soldier in the country to do skydiving.

All Videos

DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar
6:31
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar
DNA: Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray passed away in 2012
3:19
DNA: Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray passed away in 2012
DNA: 'Battle' of life for salt farmers
16:46
DNA: 'Battle' of life for salt farmers
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Hindutva issue gaining attention in Gujarat elections!
48:18
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Hindutva issue gaining attention in Gujarat elections!
DNA: 'Market research' of fake cancer drugs
20:31
DNA: 'Market research' of fake cancer drugs

Trending Videos

6:31
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar
3:19
DNA: Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray passed away in 2012
16:46
DNA: 'Battle' of life for salt farmers
48:18
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Hindutva issue gaining attention in Gujarat elections!
20:31
DNA: 'Market research' of fake cancer drugs
DNA Video,Indian Army,lance naik manju skydiver,lance naik manju indian army,indian army lance naik manju,lance naik manju,lance naik manju बनी पहली women soldier sky diver,Indian Army women,indian army training,Lance Naik Hanumanthappa,indian army's first woman soldier skydiver lance naik manju,lance naik manju skydiving,lance naik manju video,lance naik manju jump video,Manju,