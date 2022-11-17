हिन्दी
DNA: Lance Naik Manju's historic jump from 10,000 feet
Updated:
Nov 17, 2022, 10:50 PM IST
Manju, posted as Lance Naik in the Indian Army, jumped from a height of 10 thousand feet. With this, she became the first woman soldier in the country to do skydiving.
