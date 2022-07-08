DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?

Last month, ED has frozen 22 bank accounts linked to PFI in which Rs 68 lakh were deposited. According to the ED, an amount of more than 60 crores was deposited in these bank accounts related to PFI. The surprising thing is that out of these 60 crores, 30 crores were deposited in the form of cash.

