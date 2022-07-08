NewsVideos

DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?

Last month, ED has frozen 22 bank accounts linked to PFI in which Rs 68 lakh were deposited. According to the ED, an amount of more than 60 crores was deposited in these bank accounts related to PFI. The surprising thing is that out of these 60 crores, 30 crores were deposited in the form of cash.

|Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 01:58 AM IST
Last month, ED has frozen 22 bank accounts linked to PFI in which Rs 68 lakh were deposited. According to the ED, an amount of more than 60 crores was deposited in these bank accounts related to PFI. The surprising thing is that out of these 60 crores, 30 crores were deposited in the form of cash.

All Videos

Why Twitter has moved court against govt’s content-blocking orders | Exlpained | Zee News English
Why Twitter has moved court against govt’s content-blocking orders | Exlpained | Zee News English
Delhi: Violence erupts during candle march in Gandhinagar
10:21
Delhi: Violence erupts during candle march in Gandhinagar
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
7:8
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
Gorr, the God Butcher | Christian Bale's Big Bad in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Gorr, the God Butcher | Christian Bale's Big Bad in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?
8:51
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?

Trending Videos

Why Twitter has moved court against govt’s content-blocking orders | Exlpained | Zee News English
10:21
Delhi: Violence erupts during candle march in Gandhinagar
7:8
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
Gorr, the God Butcher | Christian Bale's Big Bad in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
8:51
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?
DNA Video,PFI,pfi karate training,Training,nizamabad karate trainer,pfi training,pfi delhi training,pfi training centre,pfi training in delhi,pfi kerala,Karate,karate trainer khader,pfi leader arrested,pfi parade,training youngsters,Training Centre,Martial arts training,pfi members arrested,Commando Training,kids kung fu training,kids self defense training,nizamabad pfi,pfi in karnataka,DNA,Nupur Sharma controversy,prophet muhammad row,Hindi News,Udaipur,