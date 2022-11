DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!

| Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

200 students have fallen sick after consuming mid-day meals at a school in Bihar's Bhagalpur. When the children complained about the lizard in food, teacher scolded them and said that it was a brinjal and not a lizard. Students alleged that they were forcefully fed the food by the school authorities.