DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 12:18 AM IST

AAP has emerged as the single largest party in the MCD election results. In the elections held on 250 wards of Delhi, AAP has won 134, BJP 104 and Congress 9 and others have won three wards. In this DNA report, know what are the major reasons for AAP winning the MCD elections.