videoDetails

DNA: 'Murder' of humanity in a train!

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

A young man has been given Taliban punishment on suspicion of stealing a woman's mobile. That young man was mercilessly beaten up by the people. The young man was repeatedly apologizing and pleading to leave. This incident happened in Ayodhya Delhi-Express. After beating, the young man was thrown off from the train.