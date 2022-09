DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!

| Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

Bengaluru FC defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the Durand Cup football tournament. On Sunday, this match of the final was held in Kolkata. After the match, Bengaluru FC team captain Sunil Chhetri came on stage to collect the trophy. During this, West Bengal Governor LA Ganesan put Sunil Chhetri to the side, which makes people angry.