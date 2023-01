videoDetails

DNA: Pakistan doesn't even have flour left to get wet!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 11:14 PM IST

#beggars for Pakistan is trending on social media. This hashtag is trending for Pakistan standing on the verge of ruin and ruin. After the outbreak of flood, Pakistani people are now struggling with inflation. Bullets are going on in Pakistan regarding food grains.