DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370

Today we will tell you about a new tool kit of Pakistan, through which Pakistan is once again plotting to defame India on the international stage. On August 5, 2019, India had announced the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and even at that time Pakistan had tried a lot to defame India on Article 370. Now through a new tool kit Pakistan is once again intensifying activities in many European countries to tarnish India's image.

|Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 11:54 PM IST
