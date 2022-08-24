DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction

Toll plazas are also one of the reasons for traffic jams because one has to stop to pay toll tax. When there is a lot of traffic, there is a jam. Now, the government has also found a solution to this problem. Soon this challenge is going to be solved.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

Toll plazas are also one of the reasons for traffic jams because one has to stop to pay toll tax. When there is a lot of traffic, there is a jam. Now, the government has also found a solution to this problem. Soon this challenge is going to be solved.