DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!

| Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 11:26 PM IST

Bharat ka rehne wala hoon bharat ki baat sunata hoon. This famous song is from the 1970 film Purab Aur Paschim. This song has been filmed on the famous film actor Manoj Kumar. And through this song, Manoj Kumar has not only praised the culture and civilization of India but has also taken pride in it. Something similar is happening again in India after 50 years, see the analysis on this issue.