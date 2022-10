DNA: PM Modi celebrates Diwali among soldiers in Kargil

| Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 11:16 PM IST

This time Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali among the soldiers in Kargil. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers, once again came with a different outlook. He not only celebrated Diwali with the soldiers, but also worked to encourage them from time to time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Kargil war.