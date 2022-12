videoDetails

DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?

| Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

Cases of death due to spurious liquor are continuously coming to the fore in Chhapra, Bihar. So far more than 60 people have died. The question is, who is responsible for these deaths? Watch Investigative DNA test on spurious liquor deaths!