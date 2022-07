DNA: Political mischief, a habit of Congress?

There is a lot of uproar over what Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said about President Droupadi Murmu. BJP alleges that Adhir has used the word Rashtrapatni to insult Droupadi Murmu.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:38 AM IST

