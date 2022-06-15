NewsVideos

DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?

Recently some migrants in Kuwait protested against Nupur Sharma. To deal with these protesters, the government of Kuwait decided to send them back to their country. Similarly, Israel and Iran also have strict rules to deal with rioters.

|Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 01:18 AM IST
Recently some migrants in Kuwait protested against Nupur Sharma. To deal with these protesters, the government of Kuwait decided to send them back to their country. Similarly, Israel and Iran also have strict rules to deal with rioters.

All Videos

Department of Consumer Affairs asks Swiggy, Zomato to submit plans in 15 days for improving complaint redressal
Department of Consumer Affairs asks Swiggy, Zomato to submit plans in 15 days for improving complaint redressal
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
12:3
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
8:22
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
WHO Shocking Report: Pollution causing unnatural deaths in India
6:46
WHO Shocking Report: Pollution causing unnatural deaths in India
DNA: What is the meaning of serving only 4 years in Indian army?
6:11
DNA: What is the meaning of serving only 4 years in Indian army?

Trending Videos

Department of Consumer Affairs asks Swiggy, Zomato to submit plans in 15 days for improving complaint redressal
12:3
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
8:22
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
6:46
WHO Shocking Report: Pollution causing unnatural deaths in India
6:11
DNA: What is the meaning of serving only 4 years in Indian army?
DNA Video,Sudhir Chaudhary,Nupur Sharma,nupur sharma news,Nupur Sharma controversy,jama masjid protest nupur sharma,nupur sharma statement,protest against nupur sharma,jama masjid protest,protest in ranchi against nupur sharma,nupur sharma vivaad,nupur sharma controversy latest news,bjp leader nupur sharma,nupur sharma controversy news updates,Delhi Protest,bjp nupur sharma,Ranchi protest,Muslim protest,protest on nupur sharma,DNA,Sudhir Chaudhary,protest in foreign country,