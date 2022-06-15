DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?

Recently some migrants in Kuwait protested against Nupur Sharma. To deal with these protesters, the government of Kuwait decided to send them back to their country. Similarly, Israel and Iran also have strict rules to deal with rioters.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 01:18 AM IST

