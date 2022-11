DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies

| Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Puducherry's Sri Manakula Vinayagar temple's 32-year-old elephant named Lakshmi suddenly collapsed on the road and died on Wednesday. Its CCTV video has also surfaced. It was told that Lakshmi had suffered a cardiac arrest and thousands of people took part in her last journey.