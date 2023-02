videoDetails

DNA: Rahul 'fires' on Modi government on the pretext of Adani

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 12:04 AM IST

On January 25, a decline in the shares of Adani Group was registered. After which, exactly 14 days later, the shares of Adani Group have seen an increase. So, on the other hand, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has also made a tremendous attack on the central government on the Adani issue in the Lok Sabha today. He has also accused PM Modi of favoring Gautam Adani.