Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra

| Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 12:02 AM IST

Agra, which is known as Tajnagri all over the world, has been flooded in many colonies due to intermittent rains for several days. Due to lack of drainage system, these colonies are full of mud and dirt. There are heaps of garbage everywhere which stinks. Even crossing the road has become equal to climbing a mountain for the people but the administration and the municipal corporation have nothing to do with it.