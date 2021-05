DNA: Report of 'MIG 21', which defeats its own airmen

Officials said one Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot was killed near Moga in Punjab in the early hours of Friday when a MIG-21 aircraft crashed. IAF pilot Abhinav Chaudhary was a resident of Ganganagar in Meerut. The squadron leader's family originally hails from Baghpat, but is living in Meerut.