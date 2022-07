DNA: Research on 100 year old vaccine in India

You must have heard about the booster dose against COVID-19, but now preparations are also being made to apply a booster dose of BCG vaccine in India.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 12:10 AM IST

You must have heard about the booster dose against COVID-19, but now preparations are also being made to apply a booster dose of BCG vaccine in India.