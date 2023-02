videoDetails

DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 11:42 PM IST

Devotees will soon get an opportunity to visit the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Shaligram rocks have reached Ayodhya from Janakpur in Nepal. These Shaligram rocks are said to be 60 million years old. 51 Vedic Brahmins have worshiped the Shaligram rocks.