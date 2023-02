videoDetails

DNA: Ruckus on Hindenburg...Stock market To Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

The Hindenburg report on Adani Group has given the country's opposition parties a sitting issue. Today, the proceedings of the second day in the Parliament also got affected by the ruckus. There was a huge uproar in both the Houses of Parliament today and the opposition has demanded a JPC on this matter.