DNA: Satellite video analysis of collapsing Joshimath

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

Joshimath Is Sinking: ISRO has issued a big alert regarding Joshimath. According to the alert, Joshimath has sunk 5.4 cm in 12 days. ISRO has also released satellite pictures in which Joshimath has sunk 5.4 cm.