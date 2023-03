videoDetails

DNA: Serial offender Rahul gets rap from Surat court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 12:24 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi, who left no stone unturned in cursing the Modi government, will now face the punishment of his bigotry. Because a Surat court has sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in a criminal defamation case. And now the parliamentarianship of Rahul Gandhi is also in danger. Means it is possible that soon Rahul Gandhi will remain just a Congress worker.