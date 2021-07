DNA: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra will reveal the 'porn secrets' of Bollywood?

Mumbai Police said that WhatsApp chats and Raj Kundra's involvement with Hotshots app were produced as key evidence before a Mumbai court. The chats of this WhatsApp group and links to the mobile app, where the obscene videos were uploaded, helped Mumbai Police to reach Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in the pornographic video racket case.