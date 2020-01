DNA: Should Shaheen Bagh be evacuated now?

Today, Deepak Chaurasia & Zee News Editor Sudhir Chaudhary reached Shaheen Bagh to hear the voices and talk to the protesters but after a limited distance, they were not allowed to enter and instead of talking to journalists, 'Go Back' slogans were raised. If the Constitution of India is being disregarded there, should Shaheen Bagh be evacuated now?