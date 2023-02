videoDetails

DNA: Sisodia's arrest, AAP's 'event management'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

Last Sunday, the CBI arrested Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after 8 hours of questioning. Today, CBI presented Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi's 'Rouse Avenue Court'. The court has handed over Manish Sisodia to CBI custody till March 4.