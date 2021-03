DNA: Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap commit 'tax evasion' of 350 crores?

On March 4, the Income Tax Department raided properties linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and others. Now, more information related to IT raids have come to light. Company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of about Rs 300 crore.