videoDetails

Around 1563 students to give NEET Re exam

| Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

NEET Re Exam 2024 Update: 1563 students who got grace marks in NEET UG exam have re-examination today. This exam is being conducted today at 7 centers. This NEET exam is being conducted again on the orders of SC. Officials of the Ministry of Education will be present at the centers. The result will come on June 30. Candidates will enter the examination center by 1.30 pm. The exam will start at 2 pm and will end at 5.20 pm.