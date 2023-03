videoDetails

DNA: Teaser of Hindu Rashtra will be launched in Navratras!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

During Chaitra Navratri this year, the Uttar Pradesh government will also conduct unbroken recitation of Shri Ramcharitmanas on the day of Durga Saptashati and Ram Navami. The Yogi government will give Rs 1 lakh each to all 75 districts for this event. After which SP General Secretary Swami Prasad Maurya attacked the state government.