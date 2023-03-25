videoDetails

DNA: The End of Rahul Gandhi's politics

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 12:36 AM IST

In yesterday's DNA we had said that now Rahul Gandhi will remain just an ordinary Congress leader, and today it has happened. By the way, Rahul Gandhi's parliament membership had gone away yesterday at the same time when the Surat court sentenced him to two years in a defamation case. Today the Lok Sabha secretariat has also stamped on this and has issued an order to cancel the membership of Rahul Gandhi. That's why today in DNA we are analyzing Rahul Gandhi's election as MP from three angles.