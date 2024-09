videoDetails

Tirupati laddu row: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu forms SIT

Sonam | Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 08:48 AM IST

An SIT has been formed to investigate the allegations of animal fat being found in the Laddu Prasad of Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that the SIT will investigate the matter thoroughly and submit a report to the government, after which appropriate action will be taken so that such incidents do not happen again in future...