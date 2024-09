videoDetails

New Crisis Emerges in Himachal Pradesh

Sonam | Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 08:48 AM IST

After Chamoli in Uttarakhand, now people are living in fear due to cracks in houses in Mandi district of Himachal... Cracks have started appearing in the houses of Diod village in Mandi... The four-lane tunnel being built in the area is being considered responsible for this.