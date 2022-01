DNA: The 'last election' of 25 thousand voters, the story of 11 villages

There are 11 villages in Sombhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, where a dam is being constructed under an irrigation project. The construction of this dam will be completed by the end of this year, after which all these villages will be merged with water and 25 thousand voters living here will be resettled. This will prove to be the last election for the people of these 11 villages.