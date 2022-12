videoDetails

DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in Sheezan Khan's make-up room. Now the police is probing why Tunisha committed suicide? According to the information received, Tunisha and Sheezan had lunch together 15 minutes before she committed suicide. Now the question is arising that what happened at lunch that Tunisha hanged herself?