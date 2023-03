videoDetails

DNA: The system 'failed' in the test of conducting the exam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

Today, the paper was leaked before the Maths Board exam in Maharashtra. The paper has gone viral on social media. Why is the system 'failing' in the test to take the test? Why doesn't this 'paper leak' stop in DNA...?