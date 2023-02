videoDetails

DNA: There is noise in every street... Chetan Sharma is secure!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

The world is shocked by what BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma told about the Indian players on the hidden camera of Zee News yesterday. Chetan Sharma also told the reason behind the captaincy of Virat Kohli and also told the connection of injection with Indian players. But despite this BCCI has not taken any action against Chetan Sharma till now.