DNA: This Kolkata Chaiwala serves tea with evergreen songs by the Kishore Kumar

Social media is such a power that the world can know your unique talent. The name of a 56-year-old chaiwala Paltan Nag has been added to the list of unique talents, who runs a roadside tea stall in Kolkata's Beniatola Lane. In Kolkata, he is known for selling tea with the melodious songs of Kishore Kumar.