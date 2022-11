DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year

Updated: Nov 07, 2022

Tirupati temple has left behind even the biggest companies of the country in terms of assets. The assets of Tirupati temple are more than the assets of companies like Wipro, Nestle and ONGC. In simple words, Tirupati temple is richer than these three big companies of the country, and this information has been made public by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam itself.