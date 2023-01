videoDetails

DNA: Toilet...a controversial story!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 11:42 PM IST

On 26 November, a shameful incident took place in a flight coming from New York to Delhi. A drunken man urinated on an elderly woman in an Air India flight. The woman wanted that person to be arrested, but the staff cleared the matter along with apologizing.