videoDetails

DNA: Toll road or pothole road - what will you choose?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 12:10 AM IST

For the last two days we are running a special campaign. The purpose of this campaign is to ensure that you always get good roads. In this campaign we are telling you the importance of toll roads. Toll tax is not your compulsion but it is necessary for good roads.