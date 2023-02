videoDetails

DNA: Tripura, BJP government in exit polls

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

After the voting of Meghalaya-Tripura and Nagaland, exit polls have come out today. The Bharatiya Janata Party is alone in the electoral fray in Meghalaya. So the Congress party is looking for its electoral land in Meghalaya. According to exit polls in Tripura, BJP seems to be getting the majority.