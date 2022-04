DNA: Truth behind painting deal between Gandhi family and Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor

The Gandhi family needed money so much that Priyanka Gandhi had to sell her father late Rajiv Gandhi's painting so that she could get her mother Sonia Gandhi treated in America. Priyanka Gandhi sold this painting to the then CEO of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor for 2 crores. But Rana Kapoor has now made serious allegations against the Gandhi family.