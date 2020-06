DNA: Twitter suspends 1.7 lakh accounts for spreading narratives in China's favour

As many as 1.7 lakh accounts on the microblogging site Twitter were suspended for posting and sharing information which were termed as deceptive narratives that favoured the Chinese government. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we analyse Twitter's action against accounts spreading narratives in China's favour.