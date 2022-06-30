NewsVideos

DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister

After a long struggle, Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He announced this resignation through Facebook Live. Before resigning, he thanked many people. During the announcement on Facebook Live, he also said that I have no regrets about resigning.

|Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 12:04 AM IST
