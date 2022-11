DNA : Understand the signs of Army's statement on PoK

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

Pakistan is in illegal occupation of a part of Jammu and Kashmir, which is known as PoK. But today the commander of Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has given a big statement on PoK. He has said that the Indian Army is fully prepared for 'Mission PoK'.