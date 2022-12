DNA: Unique way to reduce pollution!

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 10:56 PM IST

A group of environmental activists deflated the tires of SUVs in 18 cities across 8 countries in a single night. This work has been done by a group called Tire Extinguishers. This group says that SUVs are a climate disaster and cause air pollution. Last month, for the first time, this group had taken out air from the tires of 900 vehicles together.